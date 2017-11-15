Dozens of people came out Tuesday night to help raise money for a family who tragically lost their daughter in a high-speed crash in Boyle Heights.The community came out to help the family of 11-year-old Elektra Yepez.Volunteers sold tacos, and for several hours, the line stretched around the block.Luis Bejarano went with his wife and children."We had been through this taco stand a couple times before, and we were talking about it -- my wife and I -- it could have happened to us," he said.Elektra was one of several people hit in the collision. She and her family were having dinner Friday night, when a speeding motorist lost control of his car. The car went airborne and slammed into two parked vehicles. The impact pushed one of the cars onto the sidewalk, where it hit four pedestrians.Yoselin Parra was there the night of the accident. She said it was horrible to see.The LAPD arrested the driver, Jose Luis Perez, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.People said the street where the crash occurred is very dangerous."I've been here 20 years, and there have always been accidents, and this is something that really touched all the community's hearts," said fundraiser organizer Maria Jaime.Hundreds of people attended the event and said it's all about helping the family during this tragic time.By the end of the night, nearly $10,000 were raised for the family.