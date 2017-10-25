$140,000 worth of iPhone 8s stolen in armed robbery at Verizon store in Pasadena

Thieves made off with $140,000 worth of iPhone 8s on Tuesday evening after an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Pasadena, authorities said.

PASADENA, Calif. --
Thieves made off with $140,000 worth of iPhone 8s on Tuesday evening after an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Pasadena, authorities said.

Five employees were locking up the Verizon Wireless store in the 300 block of Lake Avenue about 9:20 p.m. when they were approached by two masked males armed with guns, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The workers were forced to fill bags with 200 iPhone 8 smartphones before being herded into a rear inventory room, investigators said.

One of the victims saw the suspects flee in a dark four-door sedan.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Due to the proximity to the business's closing time, its surveillance cameras had been turned off before the incident, police said.

Each of the robbers was described only as 6 feet tall with a medium build.
