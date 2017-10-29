1 injured in Mar Vista officer-involved shooting

Detectives investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Mar Vista on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (KABC)

By
MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in a Mar Vista neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident began when Los Angeles police were called to the 1300 block of Psomas Way around 1:40 p.m. for a situation involving a person with apparent mental illness.

Details on the interaction between the officers and the person were not immediately released, but an officer-involved shooting occurred at the scene.

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. No officers were injured.

Police were investigating the circumstances.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details are made available.
