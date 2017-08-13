SIGALERT ISSUED IN PICO RIVERA: SB I-605 AT ROSE HILLS, HOV AND #1/2/3 LANES WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 13, 2017

One person was killed and six others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the 605 Freeway in Pico Rivera early Sunday morning.The wreck occurred on the southbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road around 2 a.m.Several cars were involved in the crash.A total of seven people were taken to local trauma centers, officials said.One person was pronounced dead. Six others were hurt - four of them were listed in critical condition.The southbound lanes were shut down following the crash. Lanes began gradually reopening later in the morning.