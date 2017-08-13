1 killed, 6 injured in multi-car wreck on 605 Fwy in Pico Rivera

One person was killed and six others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the 605 Freeway in Pico Rivera early Sunday morning.

The wreck occurred on the southbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road around 2 a.m.

Several cars were involved in the crash.

A total of seven people were taken to local trauma centers, officials said.

One person was pronounced dead. Six others were hurt - four of them were listed in critical condition.


The southbound lanes were shut down following the crash. Lanes began gradually reopening later in the morning.
