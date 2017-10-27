10-year-old arrested, charged with felony after police chase in Ohio

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-year-old boy was arrested in Ohio after leading police on a high-speed chase. (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
A 10-year-old boy was arrested and charged with a felony in Ohio after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Police said the boy stole his mother's boyfriend's car and went on a joy ride on a busy highway. He was going about 100 mph.

Ohio state police tried to stop the boy, but he would not pull over.

"Motioned for him to pull over and the child shook his head and said 'no' and continued driving," the officer said.

The chase lasted about 45 miles before a trooper rammed the car, sending it crashing through a metal barrier and into a ditch.

Police said the boy kicked one trooper and spit in the face of another as he was arrested.

The boy later said he stole the car because he was bored.

He was charged with willfully fleeing and eluding, which is a third-degree Felony.

The boy was held overnight at the Erie County Detention Facility before appearing in court Friday. He was then released to his mother.

The boy was charged last week in Cuyahoga County in a similar incident, according to authorities.

Related Topics:
stolen carcar crashpolice chasehigh-speed chaseu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
CHP officer charged in LA County with possession of child porn
Doctor testifies that Palmdale boy, Gabriel Fernandez, was brain dead
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Fla.
Trump border wall prototypes to be tested with hammers, axes
Show More
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Dodgers donuts being served in Woodland Hills ahead of Game 3
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
Dodgers fans show off their team spirit during World Series
Unsealed jail videos show violent inmate extractions
More News
Top Video
Brother of Las Vegas mass shooter, pleads not guilty to child porn charges
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Doctor testifies that Palmdale boy, Gabriel Fernandez, was brain dead
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
More Video