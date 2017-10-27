A 10-year-old boy was arrested and charged with a felony in Ohio after leading police on a high-speed chase.Police said the boy stole his mother's boyfriend's car and went on a joy ride on a busy highway. He was going about 100 mph.Ohio state police tried to stop the boy, but he would not pull over."Motioned for him to pull over and the child shook his head and said 'no' and continued driving," the officer said.The chase lasted about 45 miles before a trooper rammed the car, sending it crashing through a metal barrier and into a ditch.Police said the boy kicked one trooper and spit in the face of another as he was arrested.The boy later said he stole the car because he was bored.He was charged with willfully fleeing and eluding, which is a third-degree Felony.The boy was held overnight at the Erie County Detention Facility before appearing in court Friday. He was then released to his mother.The boy was charged last week in Cuyahoga County in a similar incident, according to authorities.