An 11-year-old is dead and a 15-month-old is among the injured after four people were struck by vehicles in front of a taco stand in Boyle Heights Friday night.The accident occurred when a two-vehicle collision went onto the sidewalk into the taco stand on the 900-block of S. Marietta Street.Two of the victims were initially transported in critical condition and two others were transported in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.It was later confirmed that an 11-year-old victim had died.A 15-month old was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. Two other adult women had severe injuries, according to authorities.This story is developing. Please check back for more information as it becomes available.