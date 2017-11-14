15-month-old boy abducted near Boyle Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police are investigating a child abduction in the Boyle Heights area Tuesday night.

By and ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are investigating a child abduction in the Boyle Heights area Tuesday night.

The child was believed to have been taken by his father, Carlos Reyna, on the same day he was told by a judge that Department of Children and Family Services was taking custody of the boy. Police said the parents were in court on a narcotics-related issue when they lost custody.

DCFS officials went to the parents' home in the 2000 block of E. Fourth Street to pick up the boy, identified as Noe Reyna, when they realized the child was gone, as well as his father, investigators said.

The child was last seen at the home with his father at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a white shirt and was in a red stroller that his father was pushing.

Police said Noe's mother was cooperating with authorities as an investigation continued.

Bloodhounds were on the way to help in the search for the boy, police said.

A description of the suspect was not immediately released.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LAPD.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
abductionkidnappingchild abductionBoyle HeightsLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
Red Bluff deadly shooting: Gunman identified
SoCal science teachers take rare NASA trip
Driver leads authorities on chase in OC, LA counties
3 UCLA basketball players on their way home from China
Jury weighing evidence in death of Palmdale boy
What we know about the Red Bluff shootings
Cinefamily in WeHo shuts down amid sexual misconduct investigation
Show More
Jury awards $5.5M to man who died after LAPD encounter
Latina superstar's mother claims 'Nutribullet' gave her serious injuries
Cajon High School holds town hall days after fights on campus
Escaped mental patient in Hawaii boards plane to unknown destination
LAC+USC Medical Center says it is sanctuary for immigrants
More News
Top Video
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
SoCal science teachers take rare NASA trip
Jury weighing evidence in death of Palmdale boy
Red Bluff deadly shooting: Gunman identified
More Video