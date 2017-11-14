16-year-old boy killed in Bellflower shooting

The search is on for a killer after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death and a man was injured in a shooting in Bellflower.The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 8600 block of Rose Street.The victim, identified as Erick Ivan Luna, died at the scene. Another victim, only described as a male adult, was shot and taken to an area hospital, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said. The injured victim's condition was unknown.If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.