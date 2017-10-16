A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Harbor City area and later died at the hospital Monday evening.The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. at West 261st Street and West Anaheim Street. Multiple bullet casings were found near the apartment complex, where the teen lived."Apparently there were a lot of people in the area. It was congested with pedestrian traffic. A lot of people running," Capt. Giselle Espinoza said.Across the street, Javier Sanchez said he heard multiple gunshots and dove on the ground."They all popped, like popcorns. That's how it sounded and it was like a machine gun," he said.Sanchez said after a large crowd of people came out, including the victim's mother. He said she was running to cars and into the street screaming for help.Witness Veronica Martinez said it was heartbreaking to watch the boy's mother.The teen was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Authorities said some of the witnesses were hesitant to come forward with more information.Authorities did not provide information on a suspect or suspects. They were looking into whether the shooting could be gang related.Police first reported the teenager was 14 years old, but later confirmed his age was 16.The investigation was ongoing.