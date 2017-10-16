16-year-old shot and killed in Harbor City shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Harbor City area and later died at the hospital Monday evening. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Harbor City area and later died at the hospital Monday evening.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. at West 261st Street and West Anaheim Street. Multiple bullet casings were found near the apartment complex, where the teen lived.

"Apparently there were a lot of people in the area. It was congested with pedestrian traffic. A lot of people running," Capt. Giselle Espinoza said.

Across the street, Javier Sanchez said he heard multiple gunshots and dove on the ground.

"They all popped, like popcorns. That's how it sounded and it was like a machine gun," he said.

Sanchez said after a large crowd of people came out, including the victim's mother. He said she was running to cars and into the street screaming for help.

Witness Veronica Martinez said it was heartbreaking to watch the boy's mother.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities said some of the witnesses were hesitant to come forward with more information.

Authorities did not provide information on a suspect or suspects. They were looking into whether the shooting could be gang related.

Police first reported the teenager was 14 years old, but later confirmed his age was 16.

The investigation was ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gun violenceshootingteen killedinvestigationHarbor CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dodger fan returns home run ball to Justin Turner
Dog saves 10-year-old boy from rattlesnake in Lancaster
'Me Too' furthers talks about sex assault on social media
Toddler denied transplant because father violated probation
SUV crashes into Lake View Terrace museum after driver killed
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Oxnard police investigate series of deadly shootings
Young LA entrepreneur still making deals after tragic accident
Show More
5 brush fires burn at multi-fwy interchange in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles ranked 3rd rattiest city in US
Border agents seize $1.9M in drugs in 1 day
Court photos show 8-year-old Palmdale boy's battered body
Apple Valley man rescued after being swallowed by sinkhole
More News
Top Video
SUV crashes into Lake View Terrace museum after driver killed
'Me Too' furthers talks about sex assault on social media
Dodger fan returns home run ball to Justin Turner
Dog saves 10-year-old boy from rattlesnake in Lancaster
More Video