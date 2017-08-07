18-year-old man shot, killed in Reseda

Police in Reseda are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man on Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police in Reseda are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man on Monday.

The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, appeared to have been shot twice near Cantera Street and Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded to the scene at about 2 a.m. and found the victim dead.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang-related. The suspect is believed to be male, but police said they had no immediate details on his description.

A homicide investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD Operation Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550.
