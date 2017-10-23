2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'

EMBED </>More Videos

Two transient women from San Bernardino County were arrested after allegedly soliciting donations to bury a child - when in fact they were running a scam, deputies said. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Two transient women from San Bernardino County were arrested after allegedly soliciting donations to bury a child - when in fact they were running a scam, deputies said.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Chasity Doll of Loma Linda was arrested at the corner of Tippecanoe Avenue and Coulston Street in San Bernardino for panhandling, authorities said.

An hour later, 41-year-old Michele Love of Yucca Valley was found panhandling at the same location and was arrested.

While Love was being booked, investigators found evidence linking Doll and Love. Authorities determined that the two of them worked together to create signs in order to get donations from the passing public.

(Left) Chasity Doll, 26, of Loma Linda and (right) Michele Love, 41, of Yucca Valley, are seen in photos released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.



Investigators said they created a poster -- that showed a baby's face -- asking for donations for their baby's funeral.

According to sheriff's officials, the baby shown in the poster does not belong to the suspects and no burial funds were needed.

The two suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit fraud.

If you were a victim of this ruse or have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Central Station at (909)387-3545.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scamfraudarrestSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
2 tied up in La Habra Heights home-invasion robbery
World mayors pledge emissions-free cities by 2030
Transition road reopens after big rig crash in downtown LA
Target says customers want it to pause 'Christmas creep'
SoCal firefighters boost staffing amid red flag warning
65 pounds of marijuana found in Amazon order
Show More
Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is six months
Olympian Shawn Johnson opens up about miscarriage
McCain issues veiled criticism of Trump's Vietnam deferment
World Series a pricey ticket for Dodgers fans
Firefighters knock down Tujunga blaze
More News
Top Video
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
2 tied up in La Habra Heights home-invasion robbery
Transition road reopens after big rig crash in downtown LA
Target says customers want it to pause 'Christmas creep'
More Video