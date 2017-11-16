A driver and a passenger were injured in a shooting along the westbound 210 Freeway in Fontana Thursday morning.The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. near the 15 Freeway interchange.The two injured individuals were transported to a local hospital. At least one person was injured from a gunshot wound, officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known.Though details surrounding the shooting were scarce, investigators said they were searching for a gray sedan.A SigAlert was issued due to the investigation near the Cherry Avenue exit, where the right lane was closed.The California Highway Patrol said additional lanes were expected to be shut down as officers conduct their investigation.