2 killed, 2 critical in North Hollywood shooting

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a running gun battle in the middle of a North Hollywood street Monday night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two people were killed and two others were critically injured in a running gun battle in the middle of a North Hollywood street Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near an apartment building in the 1500 block of Hesby Street at about 11:30 p.m. and found multiple gunshot victims.

Police believe a group of four to six people were outside the apartment complex when an altercation ensued and shots were fired from at least two weapons, according to Lt. Mike Kozak of the LAPD Valley Homicide Bureau.

One person was declared dead at the scene, another person died on the way to the hospital and two others were transported in critical condition, police said. All four victims were identified as men between 20 and 30 years old.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, Kozak said.

No suspect information was released. Homicide investigators were looking into whether the suspects were among those wounded in the gun battle.

Homicide investigators were looking for additional evidence and interviewing witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department.
