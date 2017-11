Two people were killed and two critically injured in a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Pyramid Lake area, officials said.The CHP has issued a SigAlert and is directing traffic around the collision scene. Three lanes were closed, with the fourth lane remaining open.The collision was reported around 8:40 p.m. near Vista Del Lago Road in the Gorman/Pyramid Lake area.The cause of the collision is under investigation.