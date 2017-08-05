2 men killed outside Compton motel; suspects sought

Two men were killed outside a motel in Compton Saturday, and investigators were on the hunt for two suspected gunmen believed to be behind the attack.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the Travel Plaza Inn in the 1100 block of Long Beach Boulevard after calls of "an assault with a deadly weapon and a gunshot victim," LASD officials said.When deputies arrived, they found two men had been repairing their vehicle in the motel parking lot when another car pulled up next to the two victims. Two armed suspects got out of the car and began shooting at the victims, officials said. The suspects got back in their car and fled northbound on Long Beach Boulevard, away from the scene.Both victims, who were 18 and 20 years old, sustained at least one gunshot wound each. They were pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.The suspects' vehicle, described as a silver 2000 Honda Civic, was recovered a short distance from the scene, but the suspects remained outstanding Saturday night.Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).