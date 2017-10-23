A man and woman were tied up by four armed intruders during a home-invasion robbery Sunday evening in La Habra Heights, authorities said.Four masked males, armed with knives, entered through a sliding door at a residence in the 2000 block of Kanola Road, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victims' hands were bound as the robbers ransacked the home, investigators said. No injuries were reported.The intruders made off with a wall safe other unspecified items, authorities said. The value of the stolen property was unknown.Deputies from the sheriff's Industry station responded to the scene after the incident was reported at 9:08 a.m.A description of the suspects was not immediately available.