LA HABRA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) --A man and woman were tied up by four armed intruders during a home-invasion robbery Sunday evening in La Habra Heights, authorities said.
Four masked males, armed with knives, entered through a sliding door at a residence in the 2000 block of Kanola Road, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The victims' hands were bound as the robbers ransacked the home, investigators said. No injuries were reported.
The intruders made off with a wall safe other unspecified items, authorities said. The value of the stolen property was unknown.
Deputies from the sheriff's Industry station responded to the scene after the incident was reported at 9:08 a.m.
A description of the suspects was not immediately available.