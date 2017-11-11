21 kids, 2 adults injured after stairwell collapses at San Diego entertainment complex

Authorities transported one of the 23 people injured when a platform collapsed at a parkour business in San Diego on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (KABC)

SAN DIEGO (KABC) --
Authorities said 21 children and two adults were injured when a stairwell collapsed at an indoor entertainment complex in San Diego Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a parkour business in the 1600 block of Main Street, according to ABC affiliate KGTV.

It was unclear what caused the stairwell platform to collapse, authorities said. Two women, ages 46 and 72, were the adults injured in the incident.

One child may have suffered a moderate spinal cord injury because of the way he fell and another child may have a moderate head injury, according to San Diego Fire Department officials.

Authorities said parents arrived at the scene to be reunited with their children.

CORRECTION: An earlier report indicated the structure collapse happened at a paintball center, but it has since been changed to an indoor entertainment complex. The building is shared by four independently owned businesses and the paintball business was not where the incident happened.
