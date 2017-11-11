Authorities said 21 children and two adults were injured when a stairwell collapsed at an indoor entertainment complex in San Diego Saturday evening.The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a parkour business in the 1600 block of Main Street, according to ABC affiliate KGTV.It was unclear what caused the stairwell platform to collapse, authorities said. Two women, ages 46 and 72, were the adults injured in the incident.One child may have suffered a moderate spinal cord injury because of the way he fell and another child may have a moderate head injury, according to San Diego Fire Department officials.Authorities said parents arrived at the scene to be reunited with their children.