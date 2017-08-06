3 hospitalized after stabbing at youth soccer game at El Camino High School in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Three people were transported to hospitals after a stabbing Sunday afternoon at a youth soccer game held at El Camino High School in Whittier, authorities said.

The incident, involving 20 to 30 people, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at the campus in the 14600 block of Keese Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear if all three victims were stabbed. They were hospitalized in unknown condition.

A spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said the assailant, described only as a man, was at large after the attack.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

