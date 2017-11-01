  • LIVE VIDEO NYPD updates truck terror attack

3 killed when SUV slams into palm tree in Oxnard

Three people were killed when an SUV slammed into a palm tree Wednesday morning in Oxnard, authorities said.

The violent crash happened about 4:25 a.m. near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Wooley Road, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Two people died at the scene and a third individual died at a hospital, police said. The identities of the deceased were not immediately released.

Aerial footage from the scene showed investigators examining a mangled SUV that apparently toppled the tree.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dodgers' World Series dreams alive with crucial win in Game 6
Suspect dies after hours-long Riverside school barricade
NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack, officials say
New York terror attack: 5-year veteran of NYPD shot suspect
7 arrested outside Milo Yiannopoulos speech at Cal State Fullerton
2 pedestrians killed in Huntington Park car crash
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
CHLA patients thank those who sent in Halloween cards
Show More
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing Palmdale boy played in court
Security heightened for WeHo Carnaval amid NYC terror attack
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
CA gas prices to increase starting Wednesday
NTSB says deadly Palm Springs bus crash caused by fatigued drivers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos