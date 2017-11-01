3 killed when SUV slams into palm tree in Oxnard

Three people were killed when an SUV slammed into a palm tree Wednesday morning in Oxnard, authorities said.The violent crash happened about 4:25 a.m. near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Wooley Road, according to the Oxnard Police Department.Two people died at the scene and a third individual died at a hospital, police said. The identities of the deceased were not immediately released.Aerial footage from the scene showed investigators examining a mangled SUV that apparently toppled the tree.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.