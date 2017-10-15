3 shot in apparent road-rage incident in Panorama City

Police investigate a road-rage shooting near Kaiser hospital in Panorama City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three people were shot Sunday in an apparent road-rage incident in Panorama City, officials said.

The shooting happened at Woodman Avenue and Cantara Street near Kaiser Panorama City Medical Center just before 5 p.m. The victims drove themselves to the hospital.

The three male victims were in a pickup truck when they were shot. They were listed in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen driving a black SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV 4 or Honda Pilot, northbound on Woodman.

Police say there is no indication the shooting was gang-related.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
