Three people were shot Sunday in an apparent road-rage incident in Panorama City, officials said.The shooting happened at Woodman Avenue and Cantara Street near Kaiser Panorama City Medical Center just before 5 p.m. The victims drove themselves to the hospital.The three male victims were in a pickup truck when they were shot. They were listed in stable condition.The suspect was last seen driving a black SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV 4 or Honda Pilot, northbound on Woodman.Police say there is no indication the shooting was gang-related.