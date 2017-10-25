300 Sun Valley homes vulnerable to mudslides after La Tuna Fire

Crews are busy cleaning out debris basins in Sun Valley. Right above them, there are entire hillsides burned clear of all vegetation in the La Tuna Fire.When the first rains come, this could bring mudslides.According to Mark Pestrella from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, "All of the upstream area that flows down here ends up in this drainage basin and the dirt and debris settles out and it lands here."The department of public works has identified about 300 homes that could be impacted by debris flows when the rains come this winter. They visited those areas WednesdayKathryn Barger, the L.A. County superviser for the area, said, "We're doing it so soon after the fire. People, it's still fresh in their minds. They could have lost their homes. They recognize that what we are doing is a necessity and it's done to protect property and lives."Residents know these areas could be hit hard by mud. Leroy McNees has lived here for 40 years and he said the mud usually comes down his street."The natural flow is it comes down La Tuna Canyon, then down here and then down Penrose, so this is kind of a river bed that comes through here," McNees said."I really don't have a fear of it. We've seen the worst of the rains and floods and stuff like that but we seem to be all right."