One adult and four minors were arrested in connection with a recent rash of armed robberies and attempted robberies in Redlands and San Bernardino.The arrested individuals include: a 16-year-old male from San Bernardino; two 16-year-old males from Redlands; a 15-year-old male from Redlands; and 21-year-old Demetri Temple Curry of San Bernardino, according to Redlands police.At around 11 p.m. Monday, a 20-year-old male and 21-year-old female were on the grassy quad at the University of Redlands when they were approached by a group of men who had their faces covered.Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims' property. Investigators said the male victim was assaulted before turning over his property. The suspects fled with the victims' cellphones and wallet in a gray sedan traveling south on University Street.Earlier that same day around 2:30 a.m., a woman was followed from a downtown Redlands parking lot on Orange Street to the 400 block of East Redlands Boulevard, where two suspects stole her purse at gunpoint. The suspects fled east on Central Avenue, authorities said.At the same time, another suspect stole a purse from a second victim from just across the street. That suspect then got into a silver vehicle and fled eastbound on Redlands Boulevard.Also that same day around 1:30 a.m., a witness reported seeing an argument erupt among multiple people in the 10 block of Citrus Avenue. According to the witness, two men in the group brandished firearms at the victims. However, when the victim went inside to call police and returned to the scene, everyone was gone.In another incident about 30 minutes later, two suspects approached a male victim and displayed a handgun as he was getting into his car. Police said the victim drove away and the suspects ran eastbound on Redlands Boulevard.Police believe these two incidents were attempted robberies.While investigating these incidents, authorities pinpointed a possible car involved in the crimes. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, a gray Hyundai Elantra, near Greenspot Road and Boulder Avenue. Curry and the three 16-year-old suspects were inside the car, along with property stolen in one of the robberies, a firearm, three airsoft guns and additional evidence, officials said.Detectives then followed up by serving search warrants at a residence in the 900 block of Lalania Avenue in Redlands as well as another residence in the 7700 block of Elmwood Road in San Bernardino. More evidence was located at the homes, and the 15-year-old suspect was located at the Redlands residence.Curry and the juvenile suspects are also believed to be involved in two ATM robberies in San Bernardino. They are also believed to be responsible for discharging a firearm in a parking lot when they were told to leave the premises by a security guard at a Best Buy location in San Bernardino.Curry is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on charges of robbery and negligent discharge of a firearm. The 16-year-old males were transported to juvenile hall. The 15-year-old was cited and released to his parents.Authorities from the Redlands Police Department, San Bernardino Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department took part in this investigation.If you have any relevant information about these incidents, you're urged to contact Redlands police dispatch at (909) 798-7681.