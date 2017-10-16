Firefighters worked on several brush fires at the East Los Angeles interchange near the 5, 60 and 101 freeways in Boyle Heights Monday afternoon.The flames burned through dry brush in five spots along the interchange and sent heavy smoke into the air around 5:30 p.m..Smoke hampered traffic and authorities closed down a few lanes near each fire to allow trucks better access to the flames.Several palm trees went up in flames along the interchange as the flames moved through the small spots of brush.The blazes were knocked down by 6:40 p.m. No injures were reported.The cause of the fires was unknown.