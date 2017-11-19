5 hurt after scaffolding collapses onto Manhattan street

Video from reporter Aaron Katersky shows the scene of a scaffolding collapse in SoHo/Lower Manhattan. (Photo/Zeno Mercer via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Five people were hurt after scaffolding collapsed onto the street in Lower Manhattan Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Prince in SoHo.

Pictures from the scene show wooden planks all over the street, and FDNY firefighters at the scene.

FDNY officials said "we're absolutely" lucky there aren't more injured in the busy neighborhood. The scaffolding collapsed over a subway entrance, but no train had let out at the time.

Investigators said strong wind is to blame for the collapse. A piece of plywood "acted like a sail" and blew the whole rig down.

Officials said all all five injuries are minor and not life-threatening.
