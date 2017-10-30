50 homes evacuated in Venice due to ruptured gas line

Approximately 50 homes were under a precautionary evacuation in a Venice neighborhood on Monday due to a possibly tampered gas line in the area, officials said.Authorities responded to the 2000 block of Walgrove Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., where Los Angeles police were investigating suspicious cylinders at the back of a home.LAPD officials said they were investigating whether a former tenant tampered with a gas line and fled. No arrests have been made."It appears that somebody had heard the leaking gas, they contacted the gas company, who got on scene. They then determined that there was some activity that warrants the fire and police to be here, so we're looking at this very closely, looking to be able to shut it down...but we do anticipate to be here for quite a while this evening," said Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.No injuries were immediately reported as crews worked to shut off the active gas leak.