7.7 ocean quake triggers tsunami warnings for Russia

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the North Pacific Ocean just east of Russia, triggering a tsunami warning for that nation's coast.Officials said preliminary info indicates there is no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast or Alaska.The earthquake hit near the Komandorskiye Ostrova region of Russia. It was centered in an area near the Bering Sea and the North Pacific Ocean, off the coast of some sparsely populated islands.The quake was initially estimated at 7.4 but USGS revised its estimate to 7.7.Tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 186 miles of the earthquake epicenter, officials said.