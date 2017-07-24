8 arrested in $50M illegal pot bust in City of Industry

In this July 24, 2017 photo, marijuana plants are seen at a laboratory.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested eight men after raiding two warehouses in the City of Industry and finding a $50 million marijuana growing operation.

Deputies seized more than 16,000 marijuana plants.

The eight men arrested are facing charges of cultivation of marijuana. All of the men, ranging in age from 35 to 50, are residents of either San Gabriel or Rowland Heights. Their identities have not been released.

The investigation into the illegal growing operation remains open. Sheriff's officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Industry Station Deputy Nanquil or Lieutenant Parga at (626) 330-3322.
