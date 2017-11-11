ABC7 SoCal Spotlight: Cunning Dental

EMBED </>More Videos

We're shining the SoCal Spotlight on one of your most important features, your smile. (KABC)

Today we're shining the SoCal Spotlight on one of your most important features, your smile.

Research has shown time and again that having a great smile not only can have a positive affect on your self-confidence but can also improve overall happiness in life.

The Cunning Dental group in Montclair is really a family affair. Dr. Cunning and his family have been serving the community for going on 48 years offering full dental services as well as special cosmetic dentistry all with the latest technology.

"What we want to do is give people piece of mind," explains Craig Hoffman from the Cunning Dental Group. "Instead of just coming into the dental office saying fix me and I'm out of here, we actually sit you down, have a consultation, let you know what's up ahead of time, and this is not even including the cosmetic surgery."

In addition to the warm, friendly and welcoming environment, Cunning Dental offers something unique -- teeth in a day. In the simplest of terms, all of your teeth that need replacing can be taken care of in one day under light sedation.

Want to find out more about Cunning Dental? You can visit their website www.cunningdental.com where you can view their "smile gallery" showing many before and after images of the amazing cosmetic and restorative procedures they carry out there. They also offer seminars with former patients when new clients can see first hand just how things are done at Cunning Dental.
Report a Typo
Load Comments
Top Stories
Deputy, dispatcher among 3 hospitalized after Compton crash
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies in SoCal
Child killed after vehicles crash into Boyle Heights taco stand
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
1 in critical condition after pile-up near Disneyland
Attorney says body cam footage shows LAPD officer planting cocaine
High-speed chase ends in San Pedro; suspect in custody
Show More
Veteran LAPD accident investigator loses 2 sons in crash
Safety trainer stops armed man at Rancho Cucamonga business
Paramount family mourns man killed in carjacking rampage
CSULB shark lab runs out of money after increased sightings
Santa's Village packed full of new features for 2017
More News
Top Video
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies in SoCal
Documentary depicts Afghanistan War through veteran's eyes
Deputy, dispatcher among 3 hospitalized after Compton crash
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
More Video