Monterey Park police are looking for two suspects who tried to break into a home during the daytime Tuesday but fled when an alarm was activated.A man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, were captured on surveillance footage jumping the gate of a home in the 1400 block of Sombrero Drive around noon Tuesday.They walked up to the back and opened a sliding glass door.But an alarm went off and the two were seen fleeing in a white Toyota Camry, with dark tinted windows, no front license plate and possibly a rear paper plate.Police say another resident of the neighborhood reported a woman around the same time had walked up to her door and asked for "Ashley," and then left in a white Toyota sedan.Police described the first suspect as an African-American male, around 20-25 years old, about 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall, with a thin build and weighing about 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white Air Jordan logo on the back, with black pants, multi-colored high top Vans SK8-Hi Pro Thrasher Skate shoes and black gloves.The second suspect was described as an African-American female, 20-30 years old, from 5 foot 5 to 6 feet, with a thin build and weighing 110-130 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, burgundy pants, black basketball shoes and black gloves.Police believe there was a third suspect driving the vehicle, but no description was available.