Yorba Linda - 22nd place

Laguna Niguel - 31st place

Mission Viejo - 39th place

San Clemente - 54th place

Aliso Viejo was listed as one of the top 10 safest cities in America by the National Council for Home Safety.The No. 1 city on the list was Thornton, Colorado, followed by Greenwich, Connecticut and Weston, Florida.Other Orange County cities landed on the list:The council based their rankings on recent FBI and local crime reports.