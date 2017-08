Aliso Viejo was listed as one of the top 10 safest cities in America by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.The list, which named the top 100 safest cities in the country based on violent and property crimes, was published on Alarms.org, the official website of the National Council for Home Safety and Security, on July 25.The organization created the list based on data from the most recent FBI and local law enforcement reports.The No. 1 city on the list was Thornton, Colorado, followed by Greenwich, Connecticut, and Weston, Florida.According to the organization, Aliso Viejo had a rate of 63 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and 715 property crimes per 100,000 residents.In addition to Aliso Viejo ranking 10th, seven other Orange County cities also made the top 100 list:22: Yorba Linda31: Laguna Niguel39: Mission Viejo49: Lake Forest54: San Clemente72: Irvine87: PlacentiaOther Southern California cities on the top 100 list include:30. Poway57. Thousand Oaks60. Simi Valley68. Chino Hills73. Diamond Bar80. Murrieta88. Eastvale90. Santa ClaritaTo see the full list, visit www.alarms.org/top-100-safest-cities-in-america-2017