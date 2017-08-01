LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Aliso Viejo was listed as one of the top 10 safest cities in America by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
The list, which named the top 100 safest cities in the country based on violent and property crimes, was published on Alarms.org, the official website of the National Council for Home Safety and Security, on July 25.
The organization created the list based on data from the most recent FBI and local law enforcement reports.
The No. 1 city on the list was Thornton, Colorado, followed by Greenwich, Connecticut, and Weston, Florida.
According to the organization, Aliso Viejo had a rate of 63 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and 715 property crimes per 100,000 residents.
In addition to Aliso Viejo ranking 10th, seven other Orange County cities also made the top 100 list:
22: Yorba Linda
31: Laguna Niguel
39: Mission Viejo
49: Lake Forest
54: San Clemente
72: Irvine
87: Placentia
Other Southern California cities on the top 100 list include:
30. Poway
57. Thousand Oaks
60. Simi Valley
68. Chino Hills
73. Diamond Bar
80. Murrieta
88. Eastvale
90. Santa Clarita
To see the full list, visit www.alarms.org/top-100-safest-cities-in-america-2017.