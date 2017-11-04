Amber Alert suspect truck possibly spotted at LAX

EMBED </>More Videos

A truck believed to driven by an Amber Alert suspect who is accused of abducting his 2-month-old son from the Lebec area was possibly spotted near LAX. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
A truck believed to driven by an Amber Alert suspect who is accused of abducting his 2-month-old son from the Lebec area was possibly spotted near Los Angeles International Airport, police said Saturday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said 42-year-old Jeffrey Michael Gomes took his biological baby, Jefferson Gomes, after a domestic violence incident on Friday.

A person reported seeing the suspect's truck exiting LAX early Saturday, airport police said. When officers began scanning both platforms of the airport, officers said they saw a truck also matching the description but then lost sight of it.

An Amber Alert was issued for a man driving a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup with CA license plate 02390P1 in the abduction of an infant from Fort Tejon on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.



Other agencies were notified of the sighting, but the search was ongoing.

The truck is described as a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup hauling a 28-foot-long travel trailer. It has the California license plate 02390P1.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 207 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray long-sleeve shirt, gray hat and dark blue jeans.

He is considered armed and dangerous.



The infant is described as Asian, weighing 12 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a navy blue onesie.

Anyone who spots the suspect or child should call 911.

The Amber Alert was issued Friday for Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles and Tulare counties.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertabductionchild abductionkidnappingkidnapSouthern CaliforniaCaliforniaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Santa Monica party bus shooting suspects sought; 1 killed
BMW recalling more than 1M vehicles over fire risk
VIDEO: Riverside gunman sought by police
Man used ice cream truck to sexually assault kids
Suspect shot in Baldwin Park officer-involved shooting
SPONSORED: ABC7 SoCal Spotlight: Covered California
Serra statue vandalized at San Gabriel mission
'Lion King' actor recalls car crashing into his Granada Hills room
Show More
Netflix boots Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'
OC continues to take steps toward dismantling homeless encampments
Extra hour gained at end of daylight saving can affect your health
Anaheim Packing House offers a variety of sandwiches
Stolen-car suspect arrested at Alhambra school after chase
More News
Top Video
Santa Monica party bus shooting suspects sought; 1 killed
Fans celebrate unveiling of Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star
BMW recalling more than 1M vehicles over fire risk
VIDEO: Riverside gunman sought by police
More Video