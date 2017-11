Amber Alert suspect truck possibly spotted at LAX

An Amber Alert was issued for a man driving a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup with CA license plate 02390P1 in the abduction of an infant from Fort Tejon on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

#AmberAlert Suspect Jeffrey Michael Gomes, MH/42 seen in '07 Chevy2500 PU Turk CA 02390P1 Poss heading N 5Fwy pic.twitter.com/zM4KaiBOKT — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 4, 2017

#AmberAlert 2mo old boy Jefferson Gomes, L/S '07 Chevy PU Ca 02390P1 in area of Zenobia Wy, just n/o 138 Fwy Gorman. Poss heading North 5Fwy pic.twitter.com/9r2Rlso7dl — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 4, 2017

A truck believed to driven by an Amber Alert suspect who is accused of abducting his 2-month-old son from the Lebec area was possibly spotted near Los Angeles International Airport, police said Saturday.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said 42-year-old Jeffrey Michael Gomes took his biological baby , Jefferson Gomes, after a domestic violence incident on Friday.A person reported seeing the suspect's truck exiting LAX early Saturday, airport police said. When officers began scanning both platforms of the airport, officers said they saw a truck also matching the description but then lost sight of it.Other agencies were notified of the sighting, but the search was ongoing.The truck is described as a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup hauling a 28-foot-long travel trailer. It has the California license plate 02390P1.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 207 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray long-sleeve shirt, gray hat and dark blue jeans.He is considered armed and dangerous.The infant is described as Asian, weighing 12 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a navy blue onesie.Anyone who spots the suspect or child should call 911.The Amber Alert was issued Friday for Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles and Tulare counties.