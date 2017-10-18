Your risk is real. Are you prepared for the next earthquake?

It's not a matter of "if," but a matter of "when," a damaging earthquake will strike.

The good news is that everyone in California can take simple steps so that they can prepare to survive and recover from earthquakes.
Participate in the Great ShakeOut
The ShakeOut is a worldwide earthquake drill with millions of participants. Register to participate on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m.

Watch this ShakeOut PSA with Mario Lopez

Watch this ShakeOut PSA with Mario Lopez



Watch how to Drop, Cover, and Hold On under a sturdy desk or table:

Watch how to Drop, Cover, and Hold On under a sturdy desk or table.



Watch how to stay earthquake safe when you're driving:

Watch how to stay earthquake safe when you're driving.



Watch what to do if an earthquake shakes when you're in bed:

Watch what to do if an earthquake shakes when you're in bed.

Get earthquake insurance to protect your home and finances against a damaging earthquake

The California Earthquake Authority offers expanded coverage and deductible choices. With more flexible policy options than ever before, it's easy to find a policy that meets your needs and budget.

Learn the facts about earthquake coverage:



Aprenda los hechos acerca de la cobertura de seguro contra terremotos:



Retrofit your older house to make it more resistant to earthquake damage.

Did you know? Older houses, built before modern building codes were in place, may be more vulnerable to earthquake damage. A seismic retrofit strengthens a house to make it more resistant to earthquake damage.

One way to seismically retrofit is to bolt the house to its foundation and brace the walls around the crawl space with plywood. This is known as a brace and bolt retrofit.

Get a CEA policy premium discount of up to 20 percent if you have properly retrofitted your older house.

Know earthquake risk where you live

Scientists say there is a 99.7 percent chance a magnitude-6.7 or greater earthquake will strike somewhere in California, and a 75 percent chance a magnitude-7.0 or greater earthquake will strike in Southern California.







