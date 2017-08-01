#LASD Barricaded susp 3600 blk Floral Dr., @EastLALASD & @SEBLASD on scene. Area has been evacuated. For your safety, stay indoors & away. pic.twitter.com/acNJEFXC7A — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) August 1, 2017

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau is evacuating residents on the 3600 block of Floral Drive in the City Terrace area after responding to reports of an armed barricaded suspect.The LASD's SEB special weapons team has taken over the tactical response to the situation. Crisis negotiators are on scene.Sheriff's deputies in tactical response gear could be seen from the air carrying small children out of homes and escorting residents to safety. Authorities are urging other residents to stay indoors and away from the area.This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.