LAPD officers shoot, kill man armed with rifle in Venice, police say

Authorities cordoned off an intersection where an officer-involved shooting occurred in Venice on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (KABC)

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Police Department officers shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle Friday night at a home in Venice, officials said.

Officers from the LAPD's Pacific Division responded about 8:30 p.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Venice Boulevard "in an attempt to keep the peace," the agency said in a statement.

When they arrived at the scene, a woman met them outside the home and said a man was inside destroying property, according to the news release.

The officer-involved shooting occurred when they approached the front door and encountered the suspect, who was armed with a rifle, police said. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the unidentified man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the confrontation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingman shotVeniceLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Firefighters lift car off man after apparent DUI crash on skid row
MegaMillions jackpot grows to $346 million
Missing Modesto woman found alive weeks after crash
Fontana crash that killed 4 on 10 Fwy being investigated as DUI
Woman saves piglet from traffic, raises cash for its surgery
Maria Elena Salinas leaving Univision newscast
Homicide suspect wounded in Santa Monica police shooting
LA dispensaries forced to deal in cash face safety concerns
Show More
Lifeguards compete to show who is the toughest in Redondo Beach
LA officials review 2028 Olympic bid
Aspiring screenwriter on Skid Row gets big break
Hit-and-run driver sought after leaving motorcyclist to die in Murrieta
Nearly 2,000 animals found in Montclair building, many dead
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos