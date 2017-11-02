Arrest made after driver leads authorities on chase through Los Angeles County

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities chased a reckless driving suspect through various freeways in East Los Angeles and into the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday night. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities arrested at least one person after chasing a reckless driving suspect through various freeways in East Los Angeles and into the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday night.

The chase started around 10:30 p.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park. Authorities said the suspect was wanted for reaching speeds as high as 110 mph in the carpool lane.

Authorities said there were three occupants in the black Mercedes at the time.

The driver traveled onto the northbound 5 Freeway, reaching high speeds and weaving through light traffic.

At some points, the driver turned off their headlights and drove in the dark on the freeway. Other times, the driver flashed their headlights at other drivers in an attempt to move them out of their path.

The suspect continued driving at high speeds and eventually ended up in the Santa Clarita Valley. When traffic was not in front of the suspect, they continued to drive with their lights off.

Several California Highway Patrol units remained close to the suspect as the vehicle traveled toward the grapevine, which makes it difficult for helicopters to move through at night.

It was unclear if the driver was wanted on charges other than speeding and reckless driving.

A CHP spokesperson confirmed an arrest was made but did not elaborate on the circumstance or say how many people were in custody.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chasereckless drivingmercedes-benzBaldwin ParkEast Los AngelesBurbankLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySanta Clarita
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Encino home believed to belong to Yasiel Puig burglarized
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect arrested
SoCal family missing in Brazilian jungle found safe
Astros player Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Deputy, civilian driver suffer minor injuries in East LA crash
Tyrese says he's OK after crying in Facebook video
Video shows good Samaritans stop suspected rapist in Lancaster
Show More
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Metal BBs, wooden bat used to torture Palmdale boy, prosecution says
Here's why 400,000 people are writing novels this month
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
More News
Top Video
Encino home believed to belong to Yasiel Puig burglarized
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect arrested
Video shows good Samaritans stop suspected rapist in Lancaster
More Video