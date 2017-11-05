At least 20 dead, 30 injured in Texas church shooting, authorities say

At least 20 people have been killed and at least 30 injured after a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a law enforcement official tells ABC News.Multiple victims have been transported to a hospital. Connally Memorial Medical Center said they have received six or seven patients from the scene at First Baptist Church.The FBI is responding to the scene of the shooting. The agency could not immediately confirm the number of casualties.ABC affiliate KSAT reports that police said the alleged shooter is dead and there is no active threat.Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told a local newspaper that a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.Tackitt said the shooter was taken down. It wasn't immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack.First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement in the wake of the shooting, saying, "The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed. Please join Angela and me as we pray for those impacted by this horrific shooting."Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.