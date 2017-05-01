2018 LC500 gives Lexus brand a makeover

The 2018 LC500 is a new flagship for the Lexus brand, but at a price that can top $100,000 with options, it isn't for everyone.
Though it can't carry more than two people with its small back seat, its shape attracts attention, which is exactly what a car brand's flagship is supposed to do.
It's not the first time Lexus has done this.
Six years ago, Lexus revealed a crazy-fast, crazy-expensive supercar called the LFA. It was nearly $400,000 and was in very limited production, but it garnered plenty of attention.
The LC500 is meant to get noticed too, but also be attainable to more people. Its design - from the Lexus studio in Newport Beach - is part of a style makeover for the entire brand.
This new Lexus coupe is also available as a hybrid, the LC500h. It features a V6 engine, plus battery power. It's an alternative to the V8 base engine for an extra $4,500 over the regular LC500's base price of $92,000.
The LC500h still performs very well, yet has impressive fuel economy. While the LC500 garners a respectable EPA rating of 16 city and 26 highway miles per gallon, the LC500h tops that by a good margin, with figures of 26 city and 35 highway.
An upscale automaker having hybrid power in its flagship is a growing trend. The Acura NSX supercar is hybrid only; there is no non-hybrid version. The eye-catching BMW i8 is not just a hybrid, but a plug-in hybrid.
For the ultimate in hybrid flagships, Porsche recently created the limited edition 918 Spyder. It sold out almost immediately, even with a price tag of more than $800,000.
The new Lexus LC pushes a lot of buttons. It's attractive, it performs and it's available with energy-conscious hybrid power. Now it just has to push the buttons of potential Lexus customers, who may still think the company only builds "boring" cars.
Light on fueling everything except emotions. #LexusLC 500h #hybrid pic.twitter.com/BusOBJoN9N— Lexus (@Lexus) April 11, 2017