43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach features new events

The 2017 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach will have new and exciting features at the 43rd annual event, including the addition of the Can-Am Challenge and more.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Jim Michaelian, the CEO and president of the Grand Prix Association, said the Can-Am Challenge will feature the historic Can-Am cars that ran in the '60s and '70s.

This year's event will also feature motocross racing with Robby Gordon's Super Trucks, drifting with the Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge as well as sports car racing with the Pirelli World Challenge.


The Grand Prix weekend also has concerts lined up, featuring Moderatto and the Kings of Chaos, starring Billy Idol, Billy Gibbons and Chester Bennington.

The Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach is April 7 to April 9. You can get more information by visitng the event's website, https://gplb.com.
