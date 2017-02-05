CAR TIPS

A look at some Super Bowl ads that target car buyers

EMBED </>More News Videos

Automakers are going above and beyond in their Super Bowl ads with celebrities and heartwarming storylines to get their brands noticed. (KABC)

By
With more than 111,000,000 people expected to watch this year's Super Bowl, it's a big day for advertisers. And those ads come with a big price tag: $5 million for a 30-second spot.

Lexus will be wowing viewers with its newest model, the LC 500 flagship coupe. It looks like a million bucks. Just move the decimal point over and you're in the ballpark of its starting price, $100,000.

The Cascada convertible isn't all that new anymore, so Buick enlisted some celebrity help for its clever Super Bowl ad. Cam Newton stars, as does supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Speaking of celebrities, Kia's adding to the ultra-hot compact SUV market with its new Niro hybrid, and comedian Melissa McCarthy is helping launch the car with an entire campaign using her signature humor.

Mercedes-Benz is going the celebrity route, too, for its AMG brand, getting help from the Coen brothers and inspiration from the film "Easy Rider." You might recognize the star of the commercial, Peter Fonda.

Audi's using cinema style with an ad called "Daughter." They took some heat four years ago for a spot that some called offensive to young women. This year's ad could be their make-good, stressing gender equality.

Cleverness for Super Bowl advertising comes in many forms.

The Southern California Honda Dealers are actually not running an ad but poking a little fun at them with the "Helpful Bowl." When cliche elements are used in ads during the game, they'll make donations to the Boys and Girls clubs in varying amounts. Given the nature of Super Bowl commercials these days, that total could really add up.

Nobody has seen Hyundai's big Super Bowl ad, as they haven't shot it yet. They'll be making the commercial during the game and showing it right before the trophy presentation at the end.

So sit back and enjoy the show. Oh, and if you have to make a trip to the restroom or the buffet table, no problem -- you can always do that when the commercials end and they cut back to the game.
Related Topics:
automotivecar tipsSuper Bowlcommercial adauto newsadvertisingconsumer
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAR TIPS
A look at presidential limos through history
Volvo back on track with eye-catching S90 sedan
How to avoid unfair pricing at auto repair shops
High-end auto makers coming out with 'bigger, better' models
More car tips
AUTOMOTIVE
Classic Ferrari tucked away inside Hollywood apartment for decades
Flying cars coming closer to reality
LA car lovers have two big shows this weekend
A look at presidential limos through history
More Automotive
Top Stories
Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline in DTLA
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department Motion to Immediately Lift Block on Travel Ban
Man apparently fatally struck by Red Line train in Hollywood
20-year-old man arrested in murder of NY jogger, police confirm
2 killed after van careens off 101 Fwy overpass in Hollywood
1 hiker killed, 4 rescued after fall in area above Azusa
DOJ asks court to stay order on Trump's travel ban
Show More
FCC blocks companies from giving cheap internet to poor families
Simi Valley suspect sought in stabbing of roommate
Arrests made in 1993 Westlake District apartment fire that killed 10
Supporters, opponents protest at LAX over Trump's travel ban
Man in Riverside accused of deliberately striking elderly stranger
More News
Top Video
Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline in DTLA
Man dies in front of families at Norwalk Chuck E. Cheese's
20-year-old man arrested in murder of NY jogger, police confirm
Famed Anaheim restaurant erupts in flames
More Video