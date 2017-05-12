AUTOMOTIVE

Eyewitness News investigates reports of BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames

Vehicle owners and fire departments across the country are asking BMW to explain how some parked cars could suddenly burst into flames. (KABC)

Cars sometimes catch on fire, but a monthslong investigation by Eyewitness News and ABC News found reports of dozens of cases of parked BMWs bursting into flames for no identifiable reason.

The BMWs were often parked for hours, and the cause of the mystery fires remains unknown.

Automotive safety expert Sean Kane told ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross the fires may be related to the increasing number of electronic systems in cars these days.

