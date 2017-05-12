Cars sometimes catch on fire, but a monthslong investigation by Eyewitness News and ABC News found reports of dozens of cases of parked BMWs bursting into flames for no identifiable reason.
The BMWs were often parked for hours, and the cause of the mystery fires remains unknown.
Automotive safety expert Sean Kane told ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross the fires may be related to the increasing number of electronic systems in cars these days.
Watch the video above for more on the investigation.
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldBMWauto industrycar fire
automotiveu.s. & worldBMWauto industrycar fire