AUTOMOTIVE

Cadillac now offering plug-in hybrid luxury sedan CT6

EMBED </>More News Videos

Cadillac's newest luxury car, the CT6, is a little different because it plugs in.

By
Cadillac's been making large luxury cars for a long time. And their newest one is a little different, because it plugs in and can drive on battery power.

"From our range, we're actually better than some of our competitors," said Lyndon Lie, chief engineer for the Cadillac CT6. "Against some of them we double the range, which for most people on their daily commute they could drive back and forth to work on electric only."

Officially from the EPA, 31 miles is the estimate for driving on battery power alone. Base price for the car is about $75,000, but Cadillac says it does qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit. There may also be state and local incentives for buyers.

The CT6 Plug-In isn't really a first for Cadillac in terms of electrified vehicles. The ill-fated ELR coupe (2014-2016) was a more expensive, less practical variant of the Chevy Volt. With a sticker price of nearly $80,000 and a very small rear seat, it pretty much flopped in the marketplace. Cadillac sold fewer than 3,000 ELR's during its three model years.

This time around, we get another hybrid choice in the U.S. from Cadillac because of another place: China, where the car is also sold, and where they're increasingly aware of the environment.

"They're trying to cut down pollution there, as pollution is a really big deal. So they have electric-only areas in cities, so we developed this car for both the U.S. and for China," remarked Cadillac's Lyndon Lie.

And California is another hospitable place for a model like this. Cars that plug in tend to do well here.

Other large vehicles have recently gotten the plug-in hybrid treatment too, including Volvo's XC90 SUV, and Chrysler's Pacifica minivan, which is finally going into production after a lengthy delay.

One thing that's noticeable right off the bat about the new CT6 Plug-In is how quiet it is in electric mode, even quieter than the already quiet conventional CT6. That's just one advantage, in addition to producing a lower carbon footprint and saving an owner on fuel costs.

But in the grand scheme of things for Cadillac and other auto makers, this car is about helping to get their mileage numbers up, today and in the future. And plug-in battery power can help greatly. The regular CT6 2.0 liter is rated at 25 MPG overall, while the plug-in bumps the MPGe (the added "e" stands for equivalent) up to 62.

For other plug-in hybrids, the Volvo XC90 goes from 25 MPG to 54 MPGe, and the Chrysler Pacifica climbs from a so-so 22 MPG, to an impressive 84 MPGe.

One downside for choosing plug-in hybrid Cadillac CT6 over the conventional one is reduced trunk space due to the hybrid battery. It takes up the forward portion of the trunk's interior, and eliminates the fold-down rear seat function.

But if you can live with that small annoyance, you'll get to drive a big Caddy around, without gasoline. At least for short trips.
Related Topics:
automotiveelectric vehiclesluxury vehicles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
2017 Subaru Impreza offers new look, high-tech options
Consumer Reports looks into usefulness of dashcams
43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach features new events
SoCal groups working to get air bags repaired amid Takata recall
More Automotive
Top Stories
SB 2 Fwy moving in Glassell Park after crash involving milk tanker
Bill to shut down SoCal Gas Aliso Canyon facility moves forward
California murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
1 juvenile killed, 2 in critical condition after South LA shooting
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
Deputy misconduct sparks debate on punishment at supervisors' meeting
Thousand Oaks mom believes son was Lou Gehrig in past life
Show More
Chris Evans, McKenna Grace discuss upcoming movie 'Gifted'
'Ow, ow, are you serious?' - stuck suspect caught by seat of pants
New area code could be coming to 909 zone in IE
Giant mosquitoes on the rise in SoCal - but they're not mosquitoes
9 veterans from OC laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery
More News
Top Video
Bill to shut down SoCal Gas Aliso Canyon facility moves forward
SB 2 Fwy moving in Glassell Park after crash involving milk tanker
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
Thousand Oaks mom believes son was Lou Gehrig in past life
More Video