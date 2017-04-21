AUTOMOTIVE

Classic cars stolen from Canoga Park warehouse

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 1936 DeSoto sedan and an iconic Ford GT were stolen from a warehouse in Canoga Park. (KABC)

By
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two rare vintage cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from a warehouse in the San Fernando Valley.

Classic car collector Steve Sanett said he arrived at the warehouse in Canoga Park on Tuesday and found the doors unlocked and three of his cars missing.

"We found the Lincoln in the middle of the driveway," Sanett explained. "Old cars, they're finicky, it wouldn't go and they said the heck with it and left."

But the other two cars, a 1936 DeSoto sedan and an iconic Ford GT, were long gone. Sanett said the DeSoto was worth up to $70,000 and the Ford up to nearly $300,000.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you were urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at (818) 756-4800.
Related Topics:
automotiveauto theftcar theftclassic carscarCanoga ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
From 'Argo' to 'Mr. Banks,' hundreds of movie cars up for auction
Chevrolet stops production of SS sedan
Long Beach grand prix kicks off w/ qualifiers for IndyCar Race
43rd Toyota Grand Prix roars into Long Beach
More Automotive
Top Stories
1 fatally shot in Long Beach; search for suspect prompts evacuations
Man trying to break up dog fight bitten by pit bulls on Catalina Island
LAPD recovers $300K in stolen property from burglaries
Whittier law students demand answers in decision to end program
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in New York
Director talks 'Let It Fall' documentary on 1992 LA riots
Author of 'Clara Cakes' offers smart tips for vegan foodies
Show More
Riverside attorney arrested, accused of extorting immigrant businesses
Fresno shooting rampage suspect enters court shouting
10 families displaced as fire rips through Wilmington apt. building
Metro retires excavating tool used to dig Crenshaw-LAX Line
Dentist pulled tooth while riding hoverboard, prosecutors say
More News
Top Video
LAPD recovers $300K in stolen property from burglaries
Whittier law students demand answers in decision to end program
Metro retires excavating tool used to dig Crenshaw-LAX Line
Fresno shooting rampage suspect enters court shouting
More Video