Classic cars stolen from Canoga Park warehouse

Two rare vintage cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from a warehouse in the San Fernando Valley.Classic car collector Steve Sanett said he arrived at the warehouse in Canoga Park on Tuesday and found the doors unlocked and three of his cars missing."We found the Lincoln in the middle of the driveway," Sanett explained. "Old cars, they're finicky, it wouldn't go and they said the heck with it and left."But the other two cars, a 1936 DeSoto sedan and an iconic Ford GT, were long gone. Sanett said the DeSoto was worth up to $70,000 and the Ford up to nearly $300,000.If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you were urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at (818) 756-4800.