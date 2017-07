EMBED >More News Videos Some of the acts featured at the annual Cruise Night in Glendale are featured in this report.

Glendale held its 24th Cruise Night in downtown Saturday, which featured classic cars, food and drinks.Seven blocks up and down Brand Boulevard were shut down for the event. There was also live music and activities for the children as well as a nighttime fireworks show.See some of the classic cars on display or the live acts in the videos.