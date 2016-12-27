Hatchbacks making a comeback as more automakers add 5th door

The hatchback is making a comeback.A few new compact cars are now coming equipped with that fifth door that used to be so popular in the 1970s.The scrappy Mazda 3 compact is one of the few models that's available as both a sedan and a five-door hatchback. It offers some of the utility of an SUV, but with a sticker price and driving fun of a car.The Chevy Cruze was previously available only as a four-door, but now a five-door hatchback joins the lineup. Chevrolet is rolling the dice that younger buyers not quite ready for an SUV might see an efficient hatch design as a smart alternative.Another hatchback entry for 2017 is the five-door Honda Civic. The model has been available in Europe for some time, but now has landed on U.S. shores.It also offers a six-speed manual transmission option, for that true European feel.Other hatchbacks out there for 2017 include the Sonic and Spark subcompacts, as well as Chevy's plug-in Volt.