AUTOMOTIVE

Hatchbacks making a comeback as more automakers add 5th door
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Chevrolet Cruze is one of several cars that are adding hatchback options in 2017. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The hatchback is making a comeback.

A few new compact cars are now coming equipped with that fifth door that used to be so popular in the 1970s.

The scrappy Mazda 3 compact is one of the few models that's available as both a sedan and a five-door hatchback. It offers some of the utility of an SUV, but with a sticker price and driving fun of a car.

The Chevy Cruze was previously available only as a four-door, but now a five-door hatchback joins the lineup. Chevrolet is rolling the dice that younger buyers not quite ready for an SUV might see an efficient hatch design as a smart alternative.

Another hatchback entry for 2017 is the five-door Honda Civic. The model has been available in Europe for some time, but now has landed on U.S. shores.

It also offers a six-speed manual transmission option, for that true European feel.

Other hatchbacks out there for 2017 include the Sonic and Spark subcompacts, as well as Chevy's plug-in Volt.
Related Topics:
automotivecarauto industryauto newshondamazdaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Volvo back on track with eye-catching S90 sedan
How to avoid unfair pricing at auto repair shops
Ford's new Raptor shines in tough off-road conditions
Alfa Romeo checks the right boxes with sport sedan Giulia
More Automotive
Top Stories
2 kids, 1 man critically injured in Watts house fire
New CA restrictions on cellphone use while driving start Jan. 1
Knicks' Phil Jackson, Lakers' Jeanie Buss call off 4-year engagement
Ventura group hopes to add life to area known as 'The Avenue'
Japan's Shinzo Abe, Obama visit Pearl Harbor memorial
Carrie Fisher describes 'Star Wars' filming in rare 1977 interview
WWII vet gets new medals 50 years after originals stolen
Show More
Cheap pet adoptions offered in LA until Dec. 31
Winds topple tree onto Granda Hills home
1 killed, 17 injured in bus-car crash in Anaheim
DeAndre Jordan not hurt in Playa Del Rey crash
Suspicious package at Trump Tower found to be backpack with toys
More News
Top Video
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Carrie Fisher describes 'Star Wars' filming in rare 1977 interview
Ventura group hopes to add life to area known as 'The Avenue'
New CA restrictions on cellphone use while driving start Jan. 1
More Video