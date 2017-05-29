AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai unveils design for trio of electric powered vehicles

EMBED </>More Videos

Hyundai heads full-steam into the electric vehicle market with the designing of three new electric powered vehicles; a new pure electric car, a new plug-in hybrid car, and a new regular hybrid car. (KABC)

By
Hyundai heads full-steam into the electric vehicle market with three new electric powered vehicles: a new pure electric car, a new plug-in hybrid car, and a new regular hybrid car.

"We call it the power of choice," said Hyundai spokesman Derek Joyce. "And the new Hyundai Ioniq is available in three unique power-trains all built with different wires in mind."

The designs look nearly identical, but Hyundai says they are designed to appeal in different ways.

The Ioniq hybrid promises up to 50 miles per gallon with a base price of about $22,000. A plug-in version with extra battery capacity arrives later this year, and could do around 27 miles of electric driving.

And finally, a pure plug-in Ioniq with no engine at all, and an estimated driving range of over 100 miles. It starts around $30,000, before any government rebates.

This trio is Hyundai's attempt to go after the legendary Toyota Prius in a big way.

Hyundai likes to say that the Ioniq is more pleasing to the eye and they're going Toyota one better, as far as choice.

There is no purely electric version of the Prius. In fact, Toyota doesn't currently offer a pure battery electric vehicle at all.

Hyundai says there is a big future for cars that run on battery power because the millennial generation will be buying more cars soon, and they're more open to electric vehicles, especially when living in urban areas.

In the future, you may be seeing a lot of these types of cars on the road using not much gasoline or none at all.
Related Topics:
automotivecarhyundaielectric vehiclesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Electric car options only increasing in 2017
Shelby adds some muscle to the Ford F150 truck
Looking for a new SUV this year? You've got lots of choices
ABC7 investigates reports of BMWs bursting into flames
More Automotive
Top Stories
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Off-duty officer fires at suspect in Glassell Park shooting
Frank Deford, longtime sports writer, commentator, dies at 78
LASD rescues woman and her dog from Bear Canyon Cliff
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida
Mother of 2 scales Mount Everest twice in 5 days
Show More
Trump hails heroes at Arlington National Cemetery
1 killed, 1 injured in Koreatown shooting
6.6 earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sulawesi island
Boyle Heights Memorial Day vigil honors those who sacrificed
Stars talk about ABC's new Shakespearean drama 'Still Star-Crossed'
More News
Top Video
LASD rescues woman and her dog from Bear Canyon Cliff
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
Mother of 2 scales Mount Everest twice in 5 days
1 killed, 1 injured in Koreatown shooting
More Video