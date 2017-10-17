CAR TIPS

New Land Rover Discovery has the chops to be a serious off-road vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

The newest model from Land Rover has a name that's not really new: Discovery. (KABC)

By
The newest model from Land Rover has a name that's not really new: Discovery.

"The Discovery bridges that gap between a Defender and a Range Rover," said Nathan Hoyt, spokesman for Jaguar Land Rover North America.

The rugged Defender model he's referring to isn't currently sold in North America, however. Something else isn't new about the Discovery. It can actually go off road in serious fashion.

The Land Rover tradition has been being able to go where there are no roads, beginning decades before people started using SUVs as urban people movers.

For this newest Discovery, the off-road ability was never something to be left off the table.

"Every one of our vehicles is thoroughly tested off road. From the desert sands of the Middle East, to the Artic during a Norwegian winter and even Rodeo Drive. It is thoroughly, thoroughly tested," Hoyt said.

Sure, the old joke is that soccer moms will never take these anywhere that isn't paved. But sometimes just knowing that a vehicle can is a selling feature.

Technology helps the Discovery live in both the paved and non-paved worlds with ease. For years, vehicles that had true off-road capability would have large levers poking out of the floor to engage the four-wheel drive and the low-range gears.

But today, electronics control all the various traction hardware and even make it easier for novice off-roaders to negotiate steep grades and ruts without worry.

To be fair, other SUVs from other brands are using this technology as well. Notably Jeep, which has expanded its line of "trail tated" models to a variety of its vehicles like the Cherokee compact.

But to enthusiasts, the old-school four-by-four chops of the Wrangler remain at its core. And Jeep not only sells every Wrangler it can build, but it's readying a new version that will still be a traditional four-wheel drive.

For anyone who buys a new Land Rover Discovery, that kind of off-road ability is an asset that's always there, just in case. Even if "going off road" ends up meaning off the paved road and into paved parking lots.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiveauto newsauto industrycar tipscar
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAR TIPS
Over 100 new electric car charging stations installed in OC
More buyers flock to SUVs as automakers scramble to offer more choices
AltCar Expo in Santa Monica showcases electric, alternative fuel cars
McLaren making a name for itself in high-end, exotic car market
More car tips
AUTOMOTIVE
SPONSORED: ABC7 SoCal Spotlight: AIS Insurance
Red Bull Global Rallycross race series comes to LA
Corvette celebrating 65 years
OC Auto Show packed with new 2018 models
More Automotive
Top Stories
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
SoCal victim in Vegas shooting gets special homecoming
Simi Valley drops ordinance that kept sex offenders away from trick-or-treaters
Dodgers now 1 game from World Series with 6-1 win over Cubs
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
Glendale firefighter honored for helping Vegas victims
Mountain lion killed in Fontana neighborhood
LA officials cracking down on counterfeit cellphone chargers
Show More
LAPD to use drones in 1-year pilot
UCI Medical Center teaches civilians how to stop life-threatening bleeding
Ex-husband arrested as woman's body still missing
Brush fire erupts near Mount Wilson Observatory
Eli Broad: "It's time to pass the baton"
More News
Top Video
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
SoCal victim in Vegas shooting gets special homecoming
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
Simi Valley drops ordinance that kept sex offenders away from trick-or-treaters
More Video