The newest version of the Nissan Titan pickup is significant in the truck market -- not for what it has, but for what it doesn't have. The new S model is about as bare-bones a truck as you can buy today, on purpose."This segment, the regular cab, two-wheel drive, long bed 'work beast' is often ignored in the pickup truck segment," said Mark Williams, editor of Pickuptrucks.com . "But if you make a good truck there, that's going to add to your credibility.Nissan is offering the new commercial-grade truck as the company seeks a bigger slice of the lucrative full-size truck market. How lucrative?Last year, Ford sold more than 826,000 F-Series pickups. G.M. wasn't far behind with more than 796,000, when its Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size trucks are combined. And the Ram full-size pickup rounds out the top three with more than 489,000 sold.By contrast, Toyota's Camry, the best-selling passenger car in the country, trails all three of those trucks by a wide margin, with 388,618 in total sales for 2016.Just look around and you'll see that trucks are indeed everywhere.And to compete for truck buyers, manufacturers keep upping the ante -- more powerful engines, higher capacities and nicer amenities."Every one of the truck makers -- Ford, Chevy, Ram, GMC and everybody -- is offering a fully loaded top-of-the-line pickup truck," Williams noted. "And people are buying them like crazy."As an example, I recently got to test out a 2017 Chevy Silverado 2500HD 4x4 pickup, which was optioned with a newly upgraded Duramax V8 diesel engine. It makes an incredible 910 lb-ft of torque, and gives the crew cab version of the truck a rather amazing towing capacity of over 13,000 pounds.On the inside, the truck featured the upscale LTZ trim package and had such amenities as heated and cooled leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear-seat entertainment system, automatic collision warning, blind spot warning and even a power moonroof -- basically, things you'd find in a luxury car today. But it also had a luxury car-like sticker price of over $70,000.Some sticker prices go even higher, from a low end of about $30,000, which is the base price of the new work-grade Nissan Titan S.For many buyers, however, work trucks and pricey luxury trucks can come together and be used as one vehicle, at a price somewhere in between. They can get the job done Monday through Friday, then cart the family around, in comfort, on the weekends.