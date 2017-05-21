AUTOMOTIVE

Shelby adds some muscle to the Ford F150 truck

Shelby, known for adding muscle and custom touches to the Mustang, is now producing a $100,000 Ford F150 truck. (KABC)

The name Shelby is usually associated with high-performance Ford cars, an association that goes back decades.

Carroll Shelby started hot-rodding cars, with Ford Motor Co.'s blessing in the 1960s.

He passed away five years ago, but his name, company, and cars live on.

The newest Shelby isn't a muscle car. It's a truck - the Shelby Super Snake F150.

Like the cars that bear the Shelby name, it's made to perform with big help from a huge supercharger.

Modifications to a new Ford F150 are done at the Shelby American factory in Las Vegas.

And yes, Shelby expects customers to take their trucks out on race tracks, even with a price tag of about $100,000.

Shelby's vehicles have always been intended to be used.

Aaron Shelby keeps his grandfather's mantra as a core philosophy: His favorite project was always the next one.

"He'd be real proud," Aaron Shelby said. "I think the team here has done a good job. It's always the next best thing is the next car. Or truck."

The company is of course still making very hot Mustangs, and has no plans to stop.

The bad news is that Shelby is only making 150 trucks for 2017, so if you haven't put your order in already, you might not get one.

The good news is they'll probably make more in 2018.
