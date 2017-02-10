AUTOMOTIVE

Take these precautions when driving on wet roads

Take extra care when driving in the rain and don't rely on automatic settings for your headlights. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In a dry region like Southern California, rainfall is rare enough that when it happens, drivers often forget some of the basic adjustments they need to make.

Here are a few tips and reminders about precautions to take when driving in the rain:

-- Wipers on = lights on. Don't count on daytime running lights, which don't necessarily activate taillights, or automatic light settings which may not activate if it's not fully dark outside.

-- Wax on windshields can affect wipers, even if blades are new.

-- Use defroster at all times to keep windows clear, and interior more comfortable.

-- Check to make sure all bulbs are working, especially taillights and brake lights.

-- Maintain a safe following distance from other cars. Anti-lock brakes and all-wheel drive only do so much if you're driving too close.

For more tips from automotive specialist Dave Kunz, see the video above.
